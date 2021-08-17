Devin Gorman has been named the new executive director of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, which became effective Monday.
He replaces Kit Parks, who recently retired.
A Southeast Kansas native, Gorman earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Pittsburg State University. Most recently he held the position of executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
He also has served as president of Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, president of the Pittsburg Public Library board of trustees, treasurer for the Mount Carmel Foundation and vice president of the SEK Tourism Region, and he spent six years on the Mosaic Foundation’s National Board of Directors.
The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is a local public charitable foundation that awarded $1.9 million in grants from all foundation funds in 2020 and has facilitated $16.9 million in grants since its inception in 2001. The Community Foundation recently surpassed $53 million in fund assets.
