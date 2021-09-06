Simon Lindsey may only have been 4 years old when he died, but he touched a lot of lives, many of whom turned out Sunday night at the Joplin Sports Complex to say farewell and to support his parents, Mandi and David Lindsey; his siblings, Eden, 7, and Owen, 2; and the rest of his family.
Many of those at the ceremony had participated in a community parade that was held late last month in front of Simon’s home.
Simon fell unconscious and died soon after the parade, where he was walking and playing and laughing, riding a horse and accepting a helmet making him an honorary firefighter.
“We’re kind of the small-town folks with a small, tight-knit group of friends that when something like this happens, we’re not usually the people who get this kind of turnout, but the support we’ve received is more than we could ever have expected,” David Lindsey said Sunday night. “It means a lot to us that Simon specifically had an impact on everyone.”
The service included a parade with dozens of motorcycles and other vehicles streaming into the parking lot near the Will Norton Miracle Field at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Miranda Bennett, Simon’s aunt and Mandi Lindsey’s sister, who organized the Aug. 26 parade, was everywhere Sunday night taking care of details in advance of the celebration of Simon’s life.
Bennett had two words to describe her reaction to the events of Sunday’s celebration: “Incredible and speechless. I keep repeating them because they’re true. It was incredible, one, that our community was like that, that they even cared about a little boy they didn’t even know. and the support that they showed on top of just driving by, the gifts they brought and the memories they made with him just made it 10 times sweeter. It definitely showed me that we all are internally battling something that people don’t know about, and it touched a lot of people.”
Heather Boyd, a member of the Warrior Watch Riders who got her picture taken with Simon at the parade, was on hand for Sunday’s celebration.
“When I got to meet him and take a picture with him it made me think of my kids,” Boyd said. “Then Thursday night we found out he had passed, and it changed my outlook on how I see my kids. I see my kids as if it were their last day, and he really touched me to a great extent. The best that I could do was to make memory patches for him and his family. He liked dinosaurs, so that’s why we got the dinosaur patch to match it.”
Boyd and eight other members of the Warrior Watch Riders presented David and Mandi Lindsey with those patches and other gifts in memory of Simon.
Brad Eichelberger, a driver on a Joplin firetruck during the parade, also came Sunday. He said word of Simon’s death hit him hard.
“It’s hard to describe. His death was very sudden,” Eichelberger said Sunday. “It was a privilege to get to share something with him and give him a nice happy memory and a nice happy time before everything happened. I feel like we all kind of made a special connection that day. Simon definitely affected a lot of lives, changed a lot of people, so it’s important to me personally to pay my respects to someone like that.”
Miranda Bennett said the recent events showed her the community cares for children and she hoped that could continue.
“Simon was not the only kid that’s battling something, and if every single person here shows up for the next kid that’s battling something, who might be honestly old enough to remember it, wow,” she said. “I believe in good karma, and those things move forward and go to the next person.”
Miranda and Paul Garrison of Carl Junction and their three children — Paul Jr., 12; Eli, 7; and Gabe, 4 — were among the first to arrive at the service Sunday night. Written on the windows of their vehicle are facts about childhood cancer, including the small amount of funding research into treatments that childhood cancer receives from the federal government.
On the back and passenger side are hashtags representing more than 100 children in the area.
“Every hashtag is a different child who their parent has given me their name,” Miranda Garrison said. “And they’re either survivors, warriors or angels, and I’m just honoring their name and their hashtag on the car.”
Miranda and Paul Garrison said their youngest, Gabe, is battling a rare form of leukemia. Gabe was sick for four months before they got a diagnosis about two years ago. Miranda Garrison said research into childhood cancer needs more support and that she’s trying to raise awareness.
“Gabe has mixed phenotype acute leukemia,” she said. “As long as he doesn’t relapse, he’s fine. If he relapses, the options get shorter and shorter, but right now he’s in remission and doing pretty good, so we’re pretty fortunate.”
She added: “It’s really hard having a child with cancer. It’s hard in ways that you don’t think it’s hard. That’s why I think it’s important for us to be here to support Simon and his family. Even though we didn’t know him very well, his mom or his family, we need to show them that we’re here for them. Every kid can use as much support as they can possibly get.”
