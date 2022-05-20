The water company that serves the Joplin area used a national awareness week to highlight and provide updates to two ongoing projects.
Missouri American Water this week announced updates to the projects as part of National Infrastructure Week, an awareness week organized by United for Infrastructure, a nonprofit advocacy group that highlights utility systems and other structures.
One of the projects is one of the most important to the company's long-term health, said Christie Barnhart, external affairs/large accounts manager for the company. The company is building a new high-service pump station at the company's treatment plant at 21st Street and Murphy Avenue in Joplin.
The pump station will replace units in service since 1983, Barnhart said.
"That is what we consider the heart of our system," she said. "It is how we push water through about 530 miles of pipe in our system. They are critical to our system, and run continually."
The old pumps are still in working condition, but are nearing the end of their service life, Barnhart said. In the meantime, the demands for service have grown in Joplin since '83.
The project includes a new building to house the pump. The project is valued at $6.6 million, according to a building permit filed with the city of Joplin, and is hoped to be completed by December.
As that project starts, another project is close to completion. The company is about finished with upgrading a series of water lines in the Royal Heights area of northern Joplin from 2 inches wide to 8 inches.
In addition to fixing a series of water main breaks, Barnhart said, the expansion helps deliver better pressure and quantities. In a statement submitted from the company, Joplin fire Chief Gerald Ezell said the expansion provides about 9 1/2 times more water that can be used for firefighting.
Barnhart said other areas of the city are due for a similar project, including some on the south side of town and an area near Connor, A and B streets near Main Street. A time frame for those projects has not yet been released, she said. The company offers an interactive map of future pipe replacement projects.
Another project without a timeline is a reservoir the company seeks to build in Newton County. The proposed 1,200-acre reservoir along Baynham Branch is needed to supply water for the city's anticipated growth.
Barnhart said the company has received results from a round of environmental studies about the site's viability. Those results will be shared with affected property owners and the public over the next few weeks. Because of permitting and other requirements, a projected date for construction to start has not yet been determined.
Eventually, upgrades the utility will make will lead the company to ask for a rate increase, Barnhart said. The base rates for water have not changed since 2018, when regulators approved a package that reduced a monthly fee from $15.33 to $9, but increased usage rates by about 12.2%.
While people who used about 4,000 gallons a month saw an increase of about $3.69 a month, people who used around 2,000 gallons a month may have seen minimal increases or even decreases.
Rate increases are generally made after projects are completed, then submitted to the Missouri Public Service Commission for an approval process that takes almost a year to complete. Barnhart said she did not know a timeline for the company to ask for an increase.
"Because we pay for these investments ahead of time, there will be some sort of impact on rates in the future," Barnhart said. "Any adjustments to rates are made by (the commission) after it is determined by them the investments were prudent and needed to maintain and/or improve the water system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.