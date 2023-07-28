Learning and working with new people can be fun. Those were among the lessons that some area middle school students said they came away with after attending a four-week summer session of the Compass Academy Network at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. Those lessons came this month amid serious learning about math, civics, fine arts and more.
It is the fifth year in Joplin for Compass, and the program was expanded this year to Columbus, Kansas. There were 30 students at Joplin who celebrated graduation Friday; there are 21 graduating at Columbus.
Syeda Greenlee, a faculty member at Thomas Jefferson who serves as regional director of Compass Academy Network, said the enrichment program is for students in grades six through eight in the Four-State Area.
“We try to look for those students who are ready to push themselves a little bit further to become leaders of their schools so they go back with the tools to do that,” Greenlee said.
The participation of students from a variety of schools “is what makes it a unique program because they get to interact with students outside their normal network,” she added.
Debra Humphreys is the founder of Compass. She and her husband, David Humphreys, president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products Inc., were among a group of Joplin parents who founded Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School years ago.
“We’re just thrilled to be celebrating our fifth year of Compass in Joplin. We’ve graduated almost 120 kids. This year was our inaugural year in Columbus, Kansas, and with that location, we’ve basically doubled our size in terms of reaching kids. So we’re really excited and proud of the program and grateful to all the teachers and peer mentors,” she said.
Compass is designed to do two things: Give middle schoolers a hands-on fun experience during a summer of personal development, character development, civics, creative writing, fine arts and team building, she said. And foster more educators by bringing peer mentors to work with the students. They are college students who receive paid internships and “who learn from the experienced teachers how to be high-quality educators who will hopefully stay in the community,” Humphreys said.
At the ceremony, students demonstrated some of what they learned.
Gabriel Talbot recited the Robert Frost classic “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” the poem he memorized in a class.
In civics, the students reviewed the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers and the Constitution. Sixth graders memorized the preamble of the Constitution, which they repeated to the graduation audience.
Amid excitement and passing around cotton candy in the hallway after the ceremony, Keaston Page, an eighth grader at Joplin, said of the academy: “It was amazing. I really loved it. All the teachers and peer mentors are really nice. I’m just happy I got to spend time with them.” He also said the things he learned such as life choices will stay with him, and that he’d do the whole academy over if he could.
Joseph Hall, an eighth grader at Baxter Springs, Kansas, learned the skill of note taking “which will help me with my tests because I will probably have a lot of them,” when he goes back to a regular session of school. “It was very, very good. I would probably come back next year,” he said.
Harley Hefley, who also will attend eighth grade this fall at Baxter Springs, said: “I had a good time. There were some challenging moments but it was fun.” She also learned some new math skills. If she hadn’t been the academy this summer “I’d probably be sleeping or on my phone,” she said.
Sarah Newton, who will be in seventh grade at South Middle School in August, said she liked meeting new people “and finding out what their personalities were like. It was just a big fun experience and I learned some new stuff in math and I learned to listen better.”
Students can apply online at www.compassacademy.org.
