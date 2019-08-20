Officials with Connect2Culture announced the performers in its Curtains Up concert series for 2019-20. The performers include:
• Ailey II: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. This dance company features 12 students from the Ailey School presenting a dance program with innovative choreography.
• David Phelps: Sunday, Dec. 15 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. The gospel singer will return to Joplin for a Christmas concert.
• Voctave: Sunday, Feb. 2 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. Formed in 2015, this a cappella group features arrangements of Broadway and Disney songs.
• The Choir of Man: Tuesday, March 10 at Memorial Hall. Inspired by a jam session in an Irish pub, this vocal group will perform a wide variety of pop hits.
Tickets for the upcoming shows are available at www.connect2culture.com.
