Curtains Up series

Performers in Connect2Culture's 2019-20 Curtains Up concert season include Ailey II (clockwise from upper left), David Phelps, Choir of Man and Voctave. 

 Globe photo illustration

Officials with Connect2Culture announced the performers in its Curtains Up concert series for 2019-20. The performers include: 

• Ailey II: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. This dance company features 12 students from the Ailey School presenting a dance program with innovative choreography. 

• David Phelps: Sunday, Dec. 15 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. The gospel singer will return to Joplin for a Christmas concert. 

• Voctave: Sunday, Feb. 2 at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center. Formed in 2015, this a cappella group features arrangements of Broadway and Disney songs. 

• The Choir of Man: Tuesday, March 10 at Memorial Hall. Inspired by a jam session in an Irish pub, this vocal group will perform a wide variety of pop hits. 

Tickets for the upcoming shows are available at www.connect2culture.com

