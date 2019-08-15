A monthlong crowdfunding effort by Connect2Culture for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex raised more than $20,000, the organization announced Thursday.
The fund drive netted $20,710 and gave donors an opportunity to see their contributions increased by matching money from an anonymous donor. The goal was $10,000.
"They stretched their dollars, dollar for dollar, so that $10 became $20 and $300 became $600, and it was just a fantastic 30 days that more than doubled our goal," said Clifford Wert, president and CFO of Connect2Culture.
The crowdfunding effort was announced June 3 when those working on the project held a kickoff celebration after reaching the initial funding goal of $14 million needed to fulfill an agreement to obtain the site for the project, a parking lot that currently serves Memorial Hall, from the city of Joplin. It launched momentum toward the eventual goal of raising $16 million for construction of the arts and entertainment venue.
The crowdfunding contributions were accepted through Cause Momentum, a platform powered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The fund was established with a $5,000 match from an anonymous donor and all donations were matched, helping to exceed the goal for the campaign, Wert said.
"It's so great to see the broad spectrum of donors who want to see Joplin grow and offer new and expanding cultural opportunities in this community. We had donors for $10 and $25, the full spectrum, and donors that were both new to the effort and were already participants that wanted to then increase and see their donation grow with the wonderful donor match that was provided," Wert said.
To date, there has been $14,756,070 pledged to the Cornell project by 234 individuals, businesses, foundations and groups, according to Connect2Culture.
Renderings for the arts complex and other details are available at cornellcomplex.org.
