A capital campaign by Connect2Culture to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex has nearly reached its $16 million goal, causing organizers of the effort to raise the funding goal to $17.5 million, they announced today.
Commitments for donations to the project have reached $15.8 million, or 98.7% of the goal, said Clifford Wert, the president and chief financial officer of the cultural arts organization.
"We are definitely going to build The Cornell Complex within our budget and manage the process as we continue our capital campaign,” Wert said.
Members of the organization's capital campaign committee have decided now to go forward with enhancing the plan for the arts complex by increasing the fundraising effort.
"Opportunity now exists for more supporters to join and make The Cornell Complex an even greater facility for this community," Wert said. "The more we raise, the more of these enhancements we can provide."
Plans are to build the arts complex on what currently serves as the parking lot of Memorial Hall between Seventh and Eighth streets and Joplin and Wall avenues. That location was obtained through an agreement made by the city of Joplin to provide the land if the arts organization hit its fundraising goal of $14 million to $16 million.
Wert said the new total is an increase in commitments of $1.142 million since a launch party was held at the project site last June, when the $14 million mark was met.
The complex is to be named for Leggett & Platt founder Harry M. Cornell, who made the initial gift for the project of $5 million.
Components of the Cornell Complex include a performance hall, new and expanded gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, and an outdoor amphitheater and festival plaza along with availability of roof spaces for events.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
