It was a year ago last month — March 10, 2020 — when “The Choir of Man” played to a sold-out crowd at Memorial Hall for the finale to Connect2Culture’s “Curtains Up Series.”
After that? Silence, as COVID-19 ravaged the world and quickly shut down the country, making live musical events all but extinct for the rest of 2020.
But live music, after a long hiatus, is back with performances that will be taking place June 5 and on each Saturday in July.
“Though we are offering some opportunities to experience performances virtually, there is nothing like experiencing live, in-person performances,” said Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture director.
Results from an audience assessment last month made the group feel comfortable with offering live performance opportunities this summer, before the start of the 2021-2022 Curtains Up Series.
“It feels great to get back to the music,” Frankoski said. “We couldn’t be happier to kick off our comeback with these upcoming performances.”
Leading off the festivities will be Farewell Angelina, an all-female country band named after a mid-1960s song written by Bob Dylan and recorded by Joan Baez. The group blends vocals with violins and guitars. They will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Admission is $15, and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/c2c-farewell-angelina or by calling 417-501-5550.
Farewell Angelina, Frankoski said, “was actually a performance previously booked before the pandemic. We kept rescheduling and rescheduling again. When all was said and done, we were faced with holding it this summer or pushing it back to sometime next year. With the feedback from our survey, we said, ‘People are ready — let’s do it.’”
A new, free music series, JOMO Jammin’ in July, is a celebration about the “return of live performances as well as local talent,” Frankoski said. Overall, the series will feature eight locally based musical groups performing from 7 to 9 p.m. over four Saturday evenings at Joplin’s Mercy Park.
• July 10: Lem Sheppard and Jomo Jazz.
• July 17: Fox Royal and Me Like Bees.
• July 24: The Community Choir and Dance Monkey Dance.
• July 31: Route 3 and Borderline Bluegrass.
Online reservations for the concerts can be made at https://bit.ly/c2c-jomo-jammin.
Jon Harden, longtime member of Borderline Bluegrass, said 2020 was challenging to all local bands, no matter the genre they play. But the bluegrass band has suffered badly.
“This is a pretty niche genre where the typical national artists don’t usually play to large audiences,” he said, “let alone the regional artists like Borderline Bluegrass.” Which is why “we’re excited to be a part of JOMO’s music series. We are already seeing festivals and events picking up for 2021, and we hope things continue down a positive path and 2022 brings us back to the normal … opportunities.”
The JOMO Jammin’ music series was something “entirely dreamed up during the pandemic,” Frankoski said. “We wanted to create an event that would support local, professional musicians during this difficult time as well as give our community an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment safely again without the potential barrier created by paid tickets.
“I can definitely see JOMO Jammin’ in July becoming an annual part of our performance arm. I can also see it expanding in the future, especially when we are settled in our new home (the Cornell Complex) in 2022 and have a 2,000-seat amphitheater regularly available. Very exciting to think about those possibilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.