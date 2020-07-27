Connect2Culture will host its fifth annual Joplin Arts and Cultural Preview at 2 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
The preview gives Joplin-area arts and cultural organizations the opportunity to share what they have planned for the year ahead. More than 40 organizations have registered to present.
Registration is required for audience members wishing to attend via Zoom and can be made at bit.ly/audience-registration. The audience also can choose to watch the event as it is streamed on Connect2Culture’s Facebook page. A recording of the event will be available on Connect2Culture’s YouTube channel afterward.
