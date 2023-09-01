Work to complete the final leg of the widening of Connecticut Avenue will start this month after the project encountered delays earlier this year caused by several factors, city officials said.
The project was discussed at a recent City Council meeting in which the council approved a construction agreement for the final section of the project. That will involve widening the street from 32nd Street to the Interstate 44 bridge.
A bid request for that portion went out on July 8 and closed Aug. 10. The city received four bids.
D&E Plumbing and Heating Inc. was the low bidder. The council authorized a contract based on that bid at a meeting Aug. 14. City officials said at that meeting that though the D&E name refers to plumbing and heating, the company does do street construction and is the same company that widened 44th Street from Connecticut Avenue to Range Line Road in 2019.
The cost of the contract for the next phase on Connecticut is $3,776,349.50. The three other bids were from Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., $4,378,962.98; Hartman and Company, $4,682,901.65; and Dirks Heavy Contractors, $5,899,320.01.
City officials said the D&E bid was below the engineer’s estimate, which was $4,565,845.34
Work on the project stalled early this year as utility lines were being moved for the widening work.
City Manager Nick Edwards, asked by the Globe why the project was delayed, said in an email, "The project did experience some delays this spring as there were multiple and extensive utility relocations that were complicated and required nearly a year and a half to complete."
He said one reason was holdups in obtaining materials because of supply-chain bottlenecks. Another was a workforce shortage that has affected the city and many businesses, including contractors on city jobs. The city itself has been short an engineer for public works projects and is trying to get someone hired, Edwards said.
Council member Phil Stinnett said at the Aug. 14 council session that public works officials should go back to meet with residents along the street to talk about the delays and keep them posted on the status of the work as it goes forward.
Stinnett said he was told in a past discussion about the project that residents could be kept informed as they deal with yet another construction project there.
Councilman Mark Farnham, who holds the council seat for Zone 4, which encompasses the Connecticut Avenue neighborhood, said residents "have been very, very concerned" about the delays and the inconvenience caused them. "I think this is an opportunity to take a stand in that area, and we need to respect the concerns of residents in that area," Farnham said.
Stinnett asked the city manager if the council can have the assurance that discussions with the residents will take place because city officials previously said they would.
Edwards said in response, "Yes, the city will do a number of public hearings and outreach in this area about the construction and what we see as the timeline and try to communicate the best we can about the work that will take place."
Stinnett said he would strongly suggest a meeting in the neighborhood for the convenience of the residents and not at City Hall where they would have to come downtown "because you are more likely to get people to come and participate if you have something in the neighborhood if its close by for them."
He said he thought it was important "because I think we have lost some of the positives we have would have gotten out of this if we do not try to get the people back on board."
The city manager told the Globe that a typical timeline for a street-widening project is a year for design and engineering, a year for right of way acquisition, and another year for utility relocation before construction can start.
"There was also the challenge of coordinating multiple crews working from different utilities all at the same time without getting into each other’s way," Edwards said. "All of this was done while minimizing road closures and providing safety to the construction workers as well as the driving public."
The utility line relocations "were big, complicated, and expensive. Our utility partners did a great job. It just required more time than anticipated," he said. "These are the very issues we try to minimize for the public and staff, and we try to coordinate and allow for this knowing there will be challenges and frustrations over long periods of time."
Project funding comes from the city's capital projects sales tax of three-eighths of a cent. It was one of the projects on the list when voters agreed in 2014 to renew that tax for 10 years.
Design for the project started in 2016. The I-44 overpass bridge on Connecticut was widened in 2018 by the Missouri Department of Transportation. In January 2021, the city hired Allgeier Martin and Associates to obtain right of way and appraisal services for those sections.
The upcoming work involves enlarging the street to five lanes with curb and gutter, a dual-use 10-foot-wide sidewalk/bike trail on the west side and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side. This project also includes two stormwater drainage projects funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
Construction is to be completed by Aug. 31, 2024.
