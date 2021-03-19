A communications professor at Missouri Southern State University who has recently released books about the Connor Hotel and its builder will be the keynote speaker at the observance of Joplin's 148th birthday.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Chad Stebbins, who has an interest in local history, will present a program about his books, which cover the topics of the Connor Hotel and Tom Connor, at the event.
Copies of the books will be available for purchase during the event. The Connor Hotel book sells for $21.99, and the Tom Connor book is $10. Both books can be purchased directly from Stebbins for $25.
The event is hosted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, a committee working to create awareness and events in honor of Missouri’s bicentennial this year, Joplin’s sesquicentennial in 2023, the U.S. sestercentennial in 2026 and the Route 66 centennial in 2026.
For more information about the birthday observance or the other celebrations being planned, contact Patrick Tuttle, the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director, at 417-625-4789.
