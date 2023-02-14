Construction will close Northpark Lane from Third to Seventh streets starting Wednesday.
The closure is needed to replace a failing box culvert under Northpark Lane, widen a drainage ditch in the area and install a new storm sewer along Fourth Street in that area.
No through traffic will be allowed, although residents and businesses in that area will have access to their properties.
The work is expected to take about 10 days unless there is weather that suspends construction.
The project is funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
For questions, call the city's public works department at 417-624-0820, ext. 1531.
