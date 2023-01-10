A marketing consultant has advised city officials to hire more communications staff to get out city messaging and try to bridge a trust gap with residents.
Members of the Joplin City Council on Monday night heard the results of a communications study by Kansas City marketing consulting company Global Prairie that recommends adding three full-time positions. Two representatives of the firm presented the study details at a council work session.
If city officials decide to fill the recommended positions, those hired would be tasked with rebuilding and operating the city's website with an information-rich website and get thorough messaging out about the city programs and initiatives.
City Manager Nick Edwards said last year in response to the defeat of Proposition Public Safety that, based on comments made by voters at public meetings on the property tax proposal to fund police and fire wage scales, he found it necessary for city officials to rebuild trust with residents.
In addition, the study is intended to help the city promote a positive image, establish appropriate practices and methods to communicate accurately and in a timely manner, and to coordinate information throughout the community.
The city also should highlight achievements, projects and programs available to residents and businesses.
The three positions recommended are that of director of communications, webmaster and communications specialist. City estimates place staffing costs at $94,266 plus $3,500 in supplies and $6,000 in equipment for the director. Webmaster costs are expected to be $81,139 for the webmaster with $3,000 in supply costs and $6,000 for equipment. The communications specialist would be paid $59,773 also with a total of $9,000 of supply and equipment costs.
Funding for the more than $263,000 in costs would come from use tax revenue. The cost of the study was $88,000.
The study's chief recommendation is that the city tell its story and the stories of the community more thoroughly through effective use of the city website, social media and other sources of information delivery.
Key findings of the report cite a lack of city marketing and communications resources compared with cities of similar size examined for the report. While the consultants viewed city communications as adequate, the city does not tell its story in a proactive and consistent way to keep residents informed of central messages, the report states.
Without thorough and consistent information, gaps in messaging occur that cause residents to fill in the details with information that is not always correct. That, too, contributes to distrust, the study states.
To reach the conclusions, the consultant reviewed city marketing and communications, particularly on the city website and on social media.
The city manager said after the presentation that criticism of city communication and district stood out to him.
"That really resonated with me because those are things I heard time and time again about distrust and various other topics. There is one that the city is not communicating very well," leaving gaps, Edwards said. "So other stories or conspiracies and whatever get dreamed up. So I think it is very important if we are going to deliver on the vision that you want for this community, this is something we are going to have to get right."
He added, "I think this plan is solid" compared with other cities.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he likes the concept of marketing the city.
"I think our employees do a great job, and I think that a lot of times the general citizenry doesn't know all that's being done on their behalf. Getting that information out will go a long way, so I figure that coming at this from a marketing standpoint and marketing ourselves will be very beneficial," Copple said.
He asked if the webmaster job would really need to be a long-term full-time employee.
In answer, one of the consultants said that there would be a lot of work to keep the website maintained and updated once it's rebuilt along with duties involving of operating other communications software and getting new employees familiar with the systems. That person also would need to oversee social media and keep the information fresh.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked who the consultants sought input from about the city's communication. A panel of business representatives and residents recommended by city staff provided feedback to the consultants, he was told.
There was no decision to be made Monday, the city manager said. He wanted the information to be presented to the council so that members could consider it before making any determinations.
