A construction contract of nearly $8.7 million for the widening of West 32nd Street will be presented to the Joplin City Council for approval at a meeting Tuesday.
The meeting was moved from Monday because of the Independence Day holiday.
The bill for the street project would establish a contract between the city and Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. for the work. The cost would be $8,687,130.
The project consists of widening 32nd Street to three lanes from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road, building curb and gutter as well as a wide sidewalk and bike trail on the north side of the road.
Bids for the job were advertised starting April 24, and the city received two bids. The Emery Sapp bid was the lower of the two. The other bid, which was submitted by D&E Plumbing and Heating Inc., was for slightly more than $9.1 million.
The project is to be done by June 2023, according to the contract. It is one of the street construction projects that is to be funded by the city's capital improvements sales tax that was last enacted for a 10-year period in 2014.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve an amendment to municipal court rules that would repeal a $3 court cost fee that was paid to the Sheriff's Retirement System.
The fee was enacted in 1983 by the Legislature, and in 2013, the state attorney general issued an opinion that the fee was applicable to municipal courts as well as circuit courts. The city then applied the fee. Last month, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the fee to be unconstitutional as applied to municipal courts. The proposed change in the city code would discontinue collection of the fee consistent with the court's decision.
Public hearings will be held on two zoning requests.
One of the requests is to change zoning from residential to commercial at 1827 and 1831 S. Wall Ave. A building on the property is a former fire station that later was the home of the Joplin Lions Club and a vacant lot to the south.
Owner Seth Dermott told the Planning and Zoning Commission he wants to convert the property to a mixed use with an apartment on the top floor of the building and some kind of commercial operation on the lower floor. The lot to the south would be for parking.
The commission voted to forward the request to the council with a recommendation for approval.
A second zoning request set for hearing is a site plan review for 1917 Carolyn Place. The proposed use of the property is for offices that are to be built by Court Appointed Special Advocates for children.
At the planning and zoning hearing for the request, some residential neighbors asked if there would be water runoff control when the property is developed, but they were not opposed to offices for CASA being built there. The commission advanced it to the council with a recommendation to approve.
The council will be asked to approve three ordinances on an emergency basis, meaning that they would be passed immediately rather than after second and third readings at a subsequent meeting.
One would authorize a three-year contract between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the city of Joplin for the health department to participate in the Children's Health Insurance Program to provide immunizations and be paid up to $100,060 for that.
Another proposed contract between the state health agency and the local health department would pay up to $182,913 over three years for the department to provide flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Staff also is asking for authorization of an agreement with All-American Pride LLC for $220,000 to provide construction services and installation of an automated diesel fuel system for city vehicles and equipment. The council recently approved a contract for this project with PB Hoidale, but afterward the company notified the city that some equipment had not been included in the bid. With those additions, the low bidder was instead All-American Pride, according to a staff report.
The council also is to hear an update from the health department on COVID-19 during the session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.