The following federal contracts were among those announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in the region in March:
• EaglePicher Technologies, of Joplin, received a $42,150 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, power and distribution equipment.
• Ducommun (LaBarge), of Joplin, received a federal contract for $372,080 from the U.S. Navy in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for cable, cord and wire assemblies.
• Buffalo MTE, of Joplin, received a federal contract for $27,217 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for pipe, tubing, hose and fittings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.