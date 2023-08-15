A man wearing a face covering and displaying a handgun robbed the Mac's Stop convenience store late Monday night on the west side of Joplin.
The Joplin Police Department communications center received a 911 call at 11:58 p.m. reporting the robbery of the store at 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave.
Police said a man wearing dark clothing, a face covering and gloves had entered the store, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money. He fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and could not be located by officers responding to the call.
No shots were fired and no injuries reported, according to police.
Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked by investigators to contact Detective Laken Rawlins at 417-623-3131, extension 1467, or at lrawlins@joplinmo.org.
