A judge decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for a Webb City man to stand trial on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Port A.H. Keough Sr., 52, to stand trial on the charge and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 15.
Keough was driving a vehicle that a Joplin police officer stopped May 10 after checking its license plates and learning that the registered owner had an outstanding warrant.
The officer testified at the hearing that Keough, who proved not to be the owner, had no driver's license or proof of insurance, and a check of his license status showed his licence was suspended.
The officer said Keough acknowledged to her that there was a firearm in the vehicle, but said it belonged to the owner and not him. But the gun was on the driver's seat, and Keough is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
