A convicted felon with arrests for being in possession of firearms waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on gun-related charges pertaining to an arrest two years ago in Joplin.
Payton D. Harbin, 31, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Oct. 16.
A police officer found Harbin "passed out" in the driver's seat of a car Oct. 7, 2021, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Range Line Road in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The officer woke him up and told him to put the car in park and get out.
Harbin initially started to drive off but then stopped and was getting out when the officer attempted to handcuff him. The affidavit states that during the attempt to place him under arrest, Harbin grabbed a handgun he had in his waistband and the officer had to wrest the gun away from him.
The officer learned that the defendant had a federal warrant out for his arrest at the time for being a felon in possession of a firearm and that he was on a federal court probation for prior weapon violations, according to the affidavit.
