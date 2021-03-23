A Joplin man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl over an eight-year period removed an ankle monitor this month and skipped out on bond before sentencing.
A Jasper County Circuit Court jury found Robert W. Shields, 49, guilty of both first- and second-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation in a two-day trial in February.
The defendant faced from 10 to 30 years, or up to life, in prison on the first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy counts, from five to 15 years on the child molestation count and up to seven years on the other statutory rape count.
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered Shields taken into custody at the conclusion of the trial and set his bond at $100,000 pending a sentencing hearing March 15.
The judge also ordered that the defendant was to be under house arrest with electric monitoring if he were to make bond. He was only allowed to leave his home to attend medical appointments, see his attorney or meet with probation and parole officers for purposes of a sentencing assessment.
Shields posted bond Feb. 12, the day after the trial ended, and was fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
According to a letter sent to the court by the electronic monitoring service involved, he remained at home throughout February and the start of March except for one trip to the probation and parole office and three visits to the monitoring service office for device checks.
But on March 15, Shields failed to appear at his sentencing hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The monitoring service reported receiving a "bracelet tamper" alert at 10 a.m. that day, which led to Joplin police being contacted and an officer meeting a monitoring service employee at the defendant's residence.
The letter states that the GPS device and charger were discovered at the address, but Shields was gone.
"After thorough analysis," the letter reads, "it appears that Mr. Shields did 'cloak' the device while cutting through the titanium bracelet and managed to remove the device at 8:13 (a.m.) this date."
The victim in the case, who is now 17, lives out of state. She testified at trial that Shields sexually abused her beginning in 2010 when she was 7 and continuing through August 2017 when she was 14.
She told jurors that he initially molested her and progressed to raping her until she finally ran away in 2017. She did not disclose the abuse to anyone until after she ran away and called an aunt to come get her. She told her mother the following month, and her mother contacted police.
