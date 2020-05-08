Unseasonably cool temperatures are expected tonight into Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
A frost advisory has been issued for the area, to be in effect from midnight tonight to 7 a.m. Saturday.
A cold front moving through the area will bring near record-cold temperatures for early May, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid-30s, and frost is expected to develop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.