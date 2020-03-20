The first case of COVID-19 virus in Jasper County has surfaced. The Jasper County Health Department said in a statement that a case has been confirmed of a person described as an international traveler in their 20s.
"To protect the patient's right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided," said the county health department administrator Tony Moehr in the statement.
He said that the health department is in the process of notifying people who have had contact with the infected person. That entails working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that person who might have been exposed.
If exposed, the health officials will advise those exposed on how to proceed and they will be monitored for the development of symptoms.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.