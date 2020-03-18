An emergency ordinance, approved Wednesday night by the Joplin City Council, will go into effect Thursday to limit the number of people that can congregate in places of entertainment, amusement, bars and restaurants as a means to try to contain the rate of COVID-19 virus transmission.
Establishments that provide entertainment or offer table service for food and drinks will be limited to serving a number of people that is half the venue's recommended occupancy, up to a limit of 50 people. That restriction is intended to provide at least six feet of space between tables to buffer exposure, said city health director Dan Pekarek.
The measure excludes educational institutions, daycare operations and business operations, but Pekarek said he expects it to apply to places such as hospital cafeterias, doctor's offices and other places that are normally crowded.
Pekarek asked the council to follow other Missouri cities, including Springfield, St. Louis and Columbia, in imposing some kind of restrictions on venues where people spend time.
He proposed an ordinance that mirrors one passed a few days ago by the city of Springfield, limiting eating and drinking places and entertainment venues to 50 customers. Springfield later amended its order to 10.
Joplin has no known cases of COVID-19 at this point.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
