Mercy Hospital Joplin said today that a patient, after having been tested for COVID-19 at an emergency department in the surrounding area, was referred to its hospital for care.
"Since arriving to our hospital, the patient’s test results came back positive. Our staff was prepared and has continuously followed the appropriate CDC protocols since the patient arrived in order to eliminate any risk of exposure to co-workers and patients," the hospital said in a statement.
