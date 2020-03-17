The number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Missouri nearly doubled today, from eight, reported last night, to 15 being reported this evening, according to a statement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
There are now four cases out of Greene County, five cases out of St. Louis County or St. Louis City, two out of Cass County, and one each out of Cole, Jackson, Boone and Henry counties.
Some of the positive tests are being reported by commercial laboratories.
The state also reports that 267 people have been tested to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.