BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As part of a movement to hire 150,000 people company-wide, Walmart announced that about 4,300 of those positions would be at stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers in Missouri.
The retail chain announced earlier this week that more than $365 million in cash bonuses would be given to hourly employees who were hired as of March 1, and another quarterly bonus will be awarded a month early. The company also announced a new emergency leave policy that offers support to employees impacted by COVID-19.
