Schools across Jasper County will close for an extended period in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Officials with the Joplin, Carl Junction, Carthage, Diamond and Webb City school districts announced schools in their districts would close until at least April 3. The announcements came after a meeting with health officials from the Jasper County Health Department and others.
Many of those school districts have been on spring break this week.
“We have watched a lot of our neighbors and colleagues across the state about closing,” said Phil Cook, superintendent of the Carl Junction School District. “We wanted to hear what our friends in the health department had to say, and make sure we were on the same page. We want to help play a role in fighting this, and the first step is to close schools.”
Those districts will make announcements in the future regarding providing meals, child care and remote-based learning options.
The decision is the latest in a number of changes affecting schools across the country. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control on its website advised school districts to dismiss school for at least 14 days; that recommendation can change as local situations evolve. The CDC encouraged school districts to also consider canceling large events and extracurricular group activities, continue offering meals, health services and other social services.
The state of Oklahoma on Monday announced closure of all of the state's public schools until at least April 6. Last week the Neosho school district announced its spring would be extended at least for an additional week.
Pittsburg State University has canceled its commencement ceremony and will soon close residence halls.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
