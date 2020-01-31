A judge Thursday dismissed the abandonment of a corpse charge that Barbara Watters was facing, pointing out that the defendant's actions suggest she did not "abandon" or "leave" her husband's body as proscribed by law but simply sought to preserve it and keep him close to her.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley declined to bind the 67-year-old widow over for trial on the charge in the wake of a preliminary hearing held Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Watters was charged with the offense after Joplin police found the body of her 71-year-old husband, Paul Barton, ion Nov. 12 inside a freezer in her bedroom at the residence they shared at 2602 S. Vermont Ave.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
