In a photo caption in Thursday’s edition, Cris Henkle, who has organized the Carterville Heritage Expo that is slated from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Carterville Community Center, was identified incorrectly. She is a member of the Carterville City Council and holds the post of mayor pro tem.
Correction
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
