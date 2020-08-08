NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College has canceled its upcoming annual community picnic and partner fair over health and safety concerns.
Instead, the college will provide students with a community resource guide to introduce them to opportunities in the area. The guide will include information from businesses, organizations and churches in an electronic format.
Area businesses and organizations that would like to be included in the guide should complete the information requested at surveymonkey.com/r/CotteyGuide20. Information must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
