NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will waive the SAT/ACT requirement for fall 2020 admission consideration. The decision was made in response to SAT and ACT testing sites closing across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students may choose to submit test scores if they have them, bu applications from students without test scores also will be considered for admission.
"We want our future students to be safe and practice social distancing while the global community deals with the outbreak of COVID-19," said Dave Heringer, vice president for enrollment and marketing, in a statement. "We are here to work with current and future students and their families as they further their education during this challenging time."
