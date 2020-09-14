NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College has been ranked No. 1 in the 2021 Best Regional Colleges list, according to the U.S. News & World Report. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Cottey has been ranked on this list, and the first year that it has taken the top spot, college officials said.
U.S. News & World Report uses 50 types of numerical rankings and lists to help students narrow their college search. Colleges ranked in the Best Regional College category focus almost entirely on the undergraduate experience and offer a broad range of programs in the liberal arts in fields such as business, education, the sciences and humanities. Regional colleges include both public and private institutions.
Cottey also was ranked in four additional categories in the Midwest region: No. 1 in Best Value Schools, No. 3 in Social Mobility, No. 4 in Schools with Largest Proportion of International Students and No. 6 in Lowest Student Debt Load at Graduation.
The rankings are available online at usnews.com/colleges. Among the criteria on which U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings are retention, assessment by peers and counselors, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving rate.
