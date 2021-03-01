NEVADA, Mo. — Ceramicist Ryan Bredlau will exhibit "Celestial Entities" through March 18 in the P.E.O. Foundation Art Gallery inside the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts at Cottey College.
Bredlau is a studio technician at St. Charles Community College and an adjunct professor at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. His works center on the human condition and what it means to be human.
The exhibit is available for viewing by appointment. Contact Kris Korb at kkorb@cottey.edu or 417-667-8181, ext. 2186.
