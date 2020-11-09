NEVADA, Mo. — Students at Cottey College invite the public to a virtual REAL Talk event at 6 p.m. today.
Senior capstone students will reflect on and share their most important leadership lessons using a TED-type talk. Students participating and their topics are Mackenzie Becker, "Leadership Through Friendship"; Ashanti Knight, "Freedom Through Maximizing Self-Leadership"; Shania Roberts, "Learn by Watching: The Power of Role Models in Building Confidence"; and Maya Struhar, "Playing Pretend."
To watch the REAL Talk online, go to cottey.edu/real-talk.
