Approval of a resolution to accept a $5 million grant awarded to the city of Joplin by state legislators will be sought Monday from the Joplin City Council.
The grant is to be used on utility line needs. It requires a 50% match, which would bring the total to $10 million for the project.
The terms require that the money be used on water or sewer lines, stormwater drainage or lead service lines. The grant allows for replacement, repair, updates or extensions of any of those infrastructure systems, according to city reports.
The grant forms must be filed by Dec. 31. City staff members have been working with the Department of Natural Resources to identify the appropriate projects for the state grant from its share of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Through matching programs like this one, city officials hope to complete up to $57 million in various projects throughout the city.
The council also will be asked to approve portable and mobile police radios from Motorola Solutions at a cost of $394,795.83. The ordinance is placed on the agenda for emergency adoption to become effective immediately because the expense was planned and included in the city budget, which the council previously approved, and will not require a second reading.
City staff will seek authorization of the council to pass on $17,000 from a federal Community Development Block Grant to the Homeless Coalition. The money is an annual allocation to pay for licensing for a computer software program and other costs involved in using the system to keep records of displaced or homeless people.
In addition, approval is sought to pass on $50,000 in annual CDBG funding to the Economic Security Corp. to pay personnel and office expenses to operate the Coordinated Entry Program for providing assistance to those in need.
The Coordinated Entry Program is regarded as a necessary tool to address the issue of homelessness and meet the needs of the homeless, according to city information.
The program is the point of contact for local organizations to assess the needs of people in need and homeless applicants and to advance them from temporary to permanent housing. An agreement to provide the funds to the ESC also allows that organization to operate the program.
A construction agreement for some remodeling work on the first floor of City Hall is proposed.
The contract would be for $78,557 with Joplin Industrial Electric Inc.
The remodeling project would be done to relocate the staff of the neighborhood services department for work on a city action plan to address declining neighborhoods. That staff is to be moved from an upper floor to the first floor, and more positions will be added to the department. The work to be done is part of the city's effort to address concerns of residents expressed in the city manager's listening tour and one of six goals set by the City Council to make city improvements. The added staff will be paid from money generated by the voter-approved use tax.
City staff prepared construction drawings for the project, and the city took bids. There were two bids, with Joplin Industrial Electric's bid the lower of the two. The other bid was from American Construction Inc. at $79,781.
Also on the agenda for approval:
• Demolition of a house at $2,759 by B&D Yardbuilders.
• Sales of lots declared as excess property to Habitat for Humanity, including 1513 E. Hill St. for $3,927; 909 Langston Hughes-Broadway for $9,727; and 304 N. Cox for $6,007.
