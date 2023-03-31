Approval for the city of Joplin to serve as the pass-through government for a grant that the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri will use to buy a vehicle and equipment will be sought Monday from the Joplin City Council.
The clinic applied for a CARES Act grant through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program to purchase the vehicle and equipment to provide medical services for a mobile clinic. The grant amount is $193,212.79 for the purchase.
A mobile clinic would allow the medical and dental services to those who are uninsured or underinsured for services outside the setting of the existing building to reduce contact with other people who could have COVID-19 or some other communicable illness. It also allows the mobile clinic to provide services where needed across the clinic’s service area.
As a pass-through agent, the council would be asked to approve a contract between the city and clinic administrators that would allow the city’s director of planning, development and neighborhood services, Troy Bolander, to assist with carrying out the terms and federal requirements of the grant.
The ordinance regarding the contract is proposed as an emergency measure to go into effect immediately because it involves health.
Public hearings
Several public hearings are scheduled including four for property in the Wildwood Ranch development.
One involves a request by developer Ashok Patel to voluntarily annex property located at West 32nd Street, approximately 3,500 feet west of John Duffy Drive, to construct a new subdivision.
Another by Patel seeks rezoning of property in that area from single-family residential to two-family residential in order to build houses on 50-foot lots, narrower than the current requirement.
In a third request, Patel seeks a change in zoning for part of the Duffy Drive property from residential to mixed use commercial zoning and, in a fourth request, annexation of that property. The mixed-use developments would have commercial space on the main floor and residential above.
Another request that will be heard is to rezone commercial property at 6701 E. 26th St. to industrial. The request was made to redevelop the property for a truck and trailer storage operation. Real estate broker Luke Gibson represents the owner.
A rental house currently on the property would be demolished if the rezoning gains approval, according to city documents.
A request to rezone single-family residential property to a planned commercial district at 2501 E. 20th St. for offices of Ralpha House International will be heard.
The rezoning is necessary for Rapha House to have offices on the property. City staff reports the use would be consistent with the existing neighborhood and there will be minimal work to the site. The change in zoning will not be detrimental to nearby property, staff reports, and it would continue zoning that already exists to the west of the property along East 20th Street, according to city documents.
Dana Parker, a resident who lives north of Rapha House’s proposed new building, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the city needed to put in water detention if the property was rezoned. She stated her property has problems with flooding. Bolander, the city’s planning director, said at the planning and zoning meeting that he did not have enough information concerning stormwater drainage and he would have to follow up with city’s engineering department.
The commission recommended that the zoning be amended to a restricted commercial district rather than to allow zoning that could bring heavier commercial use.
In another request, rezoning of property at 507 N. Wall Ave. is requested by owner Jerry Hill to remodel the single-family house into a duplex.
In other action, the council will be asked to approve the sale of city property declared as excess that had been advertised for offers at 115 E. 34th St. with the base price at $80,000. One offer, for $80,100, was received and is submitted for council authorization to complete the sale to Tony and Richard Williams.
Time, place The Joplin City Council is to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall at Sixth and Main streets.
