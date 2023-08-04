A lease agreement between Missouri American Water and the city of Joplin to build a trail in the area of Grand Falls along with an overlook of the falls and other amenities will be considered by the City Council at a meeting Monday.
The Grand Falls Trail was on the list of projects to be done with revenue from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
If the council approves the lease agreement, city staff will apply for an outdoor recreation grant from the state of Missouri to help pay the project’s costs.
The proposed project would include a trail head from low-water bridge, a one-mile paved trail for pedestrians and bicyclists to safely access Grand Falls, an overlook, restrooms, and parking for visitors.
In other business, a zoning change for a commercial use is sought for a piece of land near the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line.
A public hearing on the request is to be held at the meeting.
The site is a 125-foot-long parcel at 2918 E. 20th St. The person who made the rezoning request, Jaimi Mansfield, has not listed a particular use for the property in city documents.
The property is currently zoned for C-1 for a light traffic commercial use, but the new owner of the property is seeking a C-3 or more intensive commercial use for a higher traffic count such as retail sales, the documents state. The southwest corner of the tract is in a flood plain and could require some steps to lower the flood risk.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve a resolution in support of an application for a grant to fund an architectural survey of the North Heights neighborhood. City staff recently met with residents of the neighborhood to discuss plans for working toward a possible historic designation for the neighborhood starting with the survey.
The council will be asked to approve a change order on a paving contract with Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. in the amount of $239,951.80 to repave cart paths at Schifferdecker Golf Course. The contract, approved in March, did not provide for cart path repaving. The council agreed in June to allow bids to be sought for cart path repaving.
The council also:
• Will be asked to approve a new lease rate increase for land at the Joplin Regional Airport.
• Be asked to approve an Aug. 28 date for public hearings on the city’s 2024 budget summary and property tax.
• Hold a site plan review for an additional manufacturing line and for more parking at Refresco Beverage, which will be adding jobs for the new line.
• Review the site plans for the construction of apartments by Brad Allphin at 2502 Moffet Ave.
Time, place Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
