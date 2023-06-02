Agreements that would provide nearly $2.4 million in public assistance to two projects in the 32nd Street Place development will be taken up by the City Council at a meeting Monday night.
One proposes that the city of Joplin provide $1.84 million in upfront funding to build a parking lot for the future B&B Theatres family entertainment complex to be constructed in the development by Woodsonia Real Estate at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard.
Another would establish a community improvement district to collect an additional 1-cent sales tax in the area of the theater that would repay the city over a period of time.
The agreements also would include provisions for $540,000 in bond funding by the Joplin Industrial Development Authority for the demolition of the former Hammons Holiday Inn hotel, which has been vacant for years and extensively vandalized. The building has been under the watch of the city's Building Board of Appeals for 26 months as the city worked with developers and contractors to determine whether it could be saved and repurposed.
The JIDA administers the issuance of industrial revenue bonds that help finance industry construction and expansion as well as overseeing development and marketing of the Crossroads Center Business & Distribution Park and maintenance of the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park.
Aaron Gumpenberger, director of the current hotel development company that has held the property about three years, HDDA LLC, of Nashville, Tennessee, said in October that extensive evaluation was done to determine if it could be remodeled for another hotel brand but that it was decided that reworking the property was not financially feasible.
During discussions with the building board about the old hotel, it was said several months ago that the developer had asked the city to help fund the demolition and talks with city officials about that were being conducted.
The Woodsonia documents filed with the city regarding the transactions say that HDDA intends to build two hotels on the former Hammons property with Hilton or Marriott brands or a similar prominent brand. The agreements would give the city a lien on the property that could be pursued if the demolition work is not done or completed or if the new hotels are not constructed within three years of the demolition.
In regard to the city investment in the parking lot, an analysis by the Baker Tilly consulting firm determined that the movie theater project would likely not qualify for enough financing to pay for the parking lot. The theater is expected to cost $33.6 million.
The contracts specify that the city is to be repaid the $1.84 million with interest from tax revenue generated within the development area that encompasses the theater site.
The 32nd Street Place development has tax increment financing districts established in five zones within the property. That allows the developer to repay costs for things like streets, sewers, lights and certain other project costs allowable under state law and approved by the city through payments derived from tax collections. Developers are allowed to be paid half the new property taxes and sales taxes generated by the development for up to 20 years to reimburse those costs.
Joplin’s TIF Commission and the council agreed in 2020 to allow TIF for the project.
Woodsonia is currently building apartments within 32nd Street Place, which is planned to become a $188 million retail and residential development.
Nearly $139 million of the development cost would come from private investment and debt. The developer is to obtain another $28.7 million of the cost from the TIF payments.
The land involved in the TIF district encompasses about 75 acres south of 32nd Street and east of Range Line Road.
Menards owns property within the development zone north of Sam's Club where a future home improvement store and retail and office spaces are planned.
Part of the discussions Monday will involve establishing two new community improvement districts within the development where extra sales taxes can be collected for some of the project costs.
