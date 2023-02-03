A request for $20.2 million in industrial revenue bonds for the construction of a warehouse will be considered Monday by the Joplin City Council.
The borrower is identified in city documents only by an entity name of 13696 Highway FF LLC. The project involves construction of a building of nearly 250,000 square feet. The construction site is a 25-acre tract at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Quail Avenue.
City documents state that it would be one of two warehouses to be built. The second, planned at slightly smaller than 165,000 square feet, would cost $13.75 million. Together, the total cost of the project would be $33.95 million.
The agreement calls for the company to make PILOTS, or payments in lieu of taxes, on the value of the land. Those payments would start at $5,569 and will increase 2% every other odd year until 2034.
Over the life of the bond agreement, the company would receive about $2.7 million in tax breaks on the buildings and nearly $1.2 million in avoidance of sales tax on building materials, for a total of more than $3.8 million, the documents state.
Under Missouri law, taxes are waived while the city holds ownership of the bonds, which are secured by lease payments on the buildings. The company also agrees to indemnify the city against loss or liability, and must keep liability insurance in force on the buildings.
In addition to first-round consideration of the bonds, the council also will be briefed on the proposed next steps in reorganization of the city’s recreation division of the parks department.
The reorganization was recommended by a recent parks master plan. The intention is to help the city realize the goal of beautifying the parks, one of the projects that was listed in the recent renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax to provide funding to the parks department and for stormwater abatement.
It also is intended to increase revenue by creating more recreation programs with program fees that would be paid by participants.
The first step in the reorganization was to hire an assistant parks director to oversee maintenance operations of the parks. That took place in November.
Last March, the position of recreation manager became vacant, according to a staff report. Duties were to oversee the recreation division, as well as conduct marketing and promotions of several divisions within the parks and recreation department. The recreation division currently consists of two recreation coordinators and a recreation leader, according to the staff report.
The reorganization in the recreation division would involve three positions to handle different sets of duties. Those will be detailed at the council meeting. Also to be discussed are the wage and benefit costs of the positions.
The Joplin Park Board heard the plan last fall and was in agreement with the changes, according to city documents.
In other business, the council also will hold public hearings on proposed zoning changes:
• For apartments to be constructed in the area between Second and Fourth streets near Maiden Lane. • For duplexes at 1027 and 1029 S. Porter Ave.
• To vacate sections of three short streets, 23rd, 24th and Golf Link Road south of 22nd Street for residential construction.
• To build apartments at 3504 W. 24th St.
• To annex into city limits property west of Twin Hills Drive and south of Par Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.