McDonald County and state officials say they are investigating a report on March 1 of the excessive application of what proponents call "free fertilizer" but critics call sludge.
“I was notified by my foreman, who was out checking fences, that there was a Denali truck out spreading sludge on my neighbor's land,” Lloyd S. Helm Jr. said. “He sent me pictures of it running under my fence and into the spring-fed creek where our cattle have access to the water.”
Helm's property is in Newton County; he said the sludge was being spread on a slope adjacent to his property but in McDonald County.
Helm said he contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources immediately and that the first of two DNR personnel showed up the next day. Helm said one of the DNR staff went to speak to the Denali driver and also called for another DNR staff member to come and help assess the situation. The driver continued to spread the product on the McDonald County property, including the slope.
McDonald County Presiding Commissioner Brian Hall also was notified.
“I received a call Wednesday night from a landowner stating that sludge from an adjacent property had run over the property line onto his property where cattle were present and into a natural spring on his property,” Hall said.
Because he was out of town, Hall said, he contacted the McDonald County Emergency Management director, Gregg Sweeten, to go out to the site, where DNR officials were already present.
“It is my understanding that it was a case of overapplication onto property that had just been cleared of trees and was just bare ground,” Hall said.
'I could see it and smell it'
According to both the commissioner and the emergency management director, the sludge was making its way toward the spring and toward Indian Creek.
“The sludge had been applied to a property to the south, and there is a creek running between the two properties and where they had cows, and it was also about a quarter of a mile from Indian Creek,” Sweeten said. “I could see it and smell it; it was thick on that creek water.”
He said it similar to pancake batter in consistency and battleship gray in appearance on the water, while the material on the soil was dark gray.
Helm described it as mudlike with a terrible odor.
“Someone from Denali went to my neighbor’s property and bulldozed what they called berms about two or three days after the damage had already been done,” Helm said. “I hadn’t heard nothing out of Denali until March 8, when I was contacted by their regional supervisor, Peyton Golden, asking if we could meet ... but I already had obligations.”
According to Helm, the sludge in the water was not touched and that rain later washed what was on the surface toward Indian Creek. Helm said Denali did not attempt to clean up the sludge from his property or the creek bed.
Because of the uncertainty over the product's contents and the potential for hazardous substances entering a waterway, Sweeten collected samples.
“The creek that it was running through was completely covered with nothing that was really identifiable,” Sweeten said. “I was able to collect multiple samples of the material that was in varying consistencies and also water that had a sheen on it. The samples were then taken to the health department, where they were overnighted to a lab out-of-state that has the ability to test for a variety of elements.”
“It was so bad that you wanted to vomit, and I have been around a lot of different things, but this was the terrible,” Sweeten said.
Denali response
Samuel Liebl, director of Sustainability and Communication for Denali Water Solutions, sent a statement to the Globe in response to questions.
“Denali is aware of a runoff incident in McDonald County that took place on March 1. Food processing residuals being land-applied by a Denali subcontractor ran down a hillside. Denali employees worked to clean up the runoff as soon as they became aware of the incident. Denali is working transparently with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as it conducts an investigation of the incident.
"As soon as Denali became aware of this incident, Denali employees followed the company's safety and environmental compliance protocols, which include contacting Denali supervisors, communicating with regulatory authorities promptly, and filing an incident report. Denali is taking corrective actions with the subcontractor involved to prevent similar incidents from occurring."
Liebl also said in the email that if members of the public observe Denali or its subcontractors engaging in what they perceive to be unsafe or improper activities, they are contact the company office in Russellville, Arkansas, at 479-498-0500, and if it's an emergency, to contact local emergency responders.
"In this case, the clean-up methods used have included working with the landowner to move dirt to create berms, incorporating the food processing residuals into the soil where the runoff occurred, and sowing grass seed so that the hillside is more protected from erosion,” the statement said.
While more than one company contracts to spread the “free fertilizer,” Denali was the focus of a public meeting last month attended by several hundred, where many questions were raised about what is being sprayed on land in Southwest Missouri as fertilizer, whether anyone is regulating and testing it to see what else is in it, and what can be done to prevent water pollution and odors. At that meeting, a Denali official confirmed that more than 100 million gallons of the product have been applied to land in Missouri, much of it in Barry, McDonald and Newton counties.
Denali identifies itself as “a specialty waste and environmental services company” that recycles waste in ways it claims are “sustainable, can be beneficially reused and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills.”
DNR response
Randall Willoughby, certified hazardous materials manager and water pollution section chief for the DNR, said the agency was notified March 1 and traveled to the site the following morning and that there is an ongoing investigation.
“In general terms, regardless of what the material is, the individuals in charge of the materials are responsible for preventing it from moving off site and they are requested and required to start a cleanup of any material that may have left the property or impacted adjacent properties,” Willoughby said. “We just don’t have the capability to do that directly ourselves and we put that back on the responsible parties to do that.
"Again, that is without regard to what the material is, whether it is hazardous material or in this case, fertilizer biosolids type product.”
Newton County Commissioner Daniel Swem stated that commission was notified of the incident by the McDonald County Commission.
“The only thing I know is what the commissioners from McDonald County said, that it did run across a property line, and they felt it was entering into Newton County and they got samples and sent it off to a lab,” Swem said. “As far as myself and the other commissioners here, we are just waiting to see what that reads. It is of concern to us.”
For Helm, finding out what is in the product being applied to the land will take some time and patience, with the results from the material collected by the McDonald County official taking 28 days from when it was received at the lab.
According to DNR, its final report will not be completed for a week or two.
