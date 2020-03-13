COVID-19 TRACKER: See how many cases in each state

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.