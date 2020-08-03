COVID-19 has so far cost Tyson Foods at least $340 million, the company announced Monday when it released its third-quarter numbers.
That includes costs associated with worker health and availability, production plant downtime, costs for personal protective equipment, plant sanitization, COVID-19 testing, and $114 million in "thank you" bonuses the company said it paid to front-line employees, which is partially offset by CARES Act credits.
The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, also named a new CEO on Monday.
Sales volume for poultry decreased over the past nine months, primarily due to lower production because of COVID-19 and lower food-service demand, partially offset by increased volumes in consumer products, Tyson said. It operates poultry plants in Noel and Monett and is one of the region's larger employers.
Tyson reported a third-quarter loss in operating income for its poultry segment of $120 million, compared to a gain of $230 million in operating income for the same quarter a year earlier; operating income for the poultry segment for the nine-month period came to $36 million, compared to $531 million for the same period a year earlier.
“Without a doubt, our third fiscal quarter was one of the most volatile and uncertain periods I’ve seen during my time in the industry,” Noel White, Tyson Foods’ CEO, said in a statement. “However, our commitment to team member health and safety and investments in operations and portfolio strategy effectively positioned us to weather unprecedented COVID-19 marketplace volatility while allowing us to support our farmers, ranchers and producers and meet our customers’ needs.”
Tyson reported overall net sales for the third quarter of $10 billion, down from nearly $10.9 billion for the same period one year earlier; net sales for the first nine months came in at $31.72 billion, compared to $31.52 billion for the same period a year ago.
Net income for the third quarter came in at $527 million, compared to $676 million a year ago; net income for the nine months came to $1.45 billion, compared to $1.65 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were reported at $1.44 for the third quarter, compared to $1.84 for the third quarter of last year; earnings per share for the nine months came to $3.96, compared to $4.51 last year.
The company also announced that Dean Banks will succeed Noel White as CEO, while maintaining the role of president. The transition is effective Oct. 3. White will remain with Tyson in a new role as executive vice chairman of the board of directors.
Prior to joining Tyson in 2017, Banks was a project lead and on the leadership team at X (formerly Google X), an Alphabet Inc. company, where he remains an adviser. Previously, he was managing partner of SEED Ventures, a group investing in and developing early-stage health care technologies. He has also previously served in leadership and consulting roles with IntraCelluar Technologies, now Vergent Bioscience, where he remains a board member; Cleveland Clinic Innovations and the Ohio Orthopedic Commercialization Center; OrthoHelix (acquired by Tornier Inc.); Connective Orthopaedics; Highland Capital Partners; Cytyc Corp. (acquired by Hologic); and Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson company.
Banks is a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has a bachelor's degree from Miami University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
