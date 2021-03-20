This time a year ago, COVID-19 was dominating headlines worldwide, though it was mostly contained to a half-dozen major American cities. For the country’s more rural parts, including the Joplin area, it looked as if the pandemic might be contained and quickly eradicated.
“Oh, how naive we were back then,” said Joplin COVID-19 survivor Wallace Lea with a shake of his head.
On the morning of March 21, 2020, Joplin-area residents were still reeling from the news that the first local case of the novel coronavirus had surfaced in northern Jasper County. It was a moment most in the region had secretly feared.
Days earlier, Joplin City Council members had adopted a temporary ordinance restricting the number of people gathering in public areas such as restaurants and bars. Both Joplin hospitals had partnered with area health departments to create a call center and an off-site testing area for residents worried they might have the virus. School districts had shuttered their buildings, sending students home in a swift pivot to remote learning. Across the city, only a few individuals were seen wearing masks; most hadn’t even entertained the thought.
Missouri health officials that day were reporting 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases around the state; Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas had a combined 140 additional cases. Two days earlier, Missouri health officials had confirmed the state’s first COVID-19-related death, a Boone County resident. Nationwide, health officials were reporting 10,442 cases and 150 deaths — and those numbers were rapidly on the rise.
One year later, Lea, who was the first Joplin resident hospitalized at Freeman Health System with COVID-19, refers to that time as the “calm before the storm.”
“It just seems like it was just yesterday,” he said.
Early COVID-19 survivor
In early March 2020, Lea and his wife of 60 years, LaVetta, had driven from their Joplin home to spend six days with family in Mississippi, mostly sitting around a table playing card games and enjoying each other’s company. Another family couple had flown in from Texas, chartering a private plane. What none of them knew at the time was that the plane’s co-pilot — who would die just 10 days later — was coronavirus-positive.
On the nearly 10-hour drive back to Joplin on Tuesday, March 17, Lea suddenly turned to his wife as they were somewhere in central Arkansas and said, “I’m feeling lousy.” When asked for specifics, he couldn’t quite describe how he was feeling. “I don’t know — I’m just feeling lousy.”
Two days later, Lea was running a slight fever. His condition had plummeted by Sunday. In the early morning hours of Monday, March 23, he shook his sleeping wife awake, gasping for breath.
An ambulance took Lea to Freeman. Hours later, he was in a medical coma, hooked up to a ventilator. He would remain on that breathing machine for 14 days. His hospital stay would stretch for more than 40 days.
By the time the ventilator was removed April 6, a lot had happened locally and beyond — “a whole new world,” he described it. By now, other patients had joined him inside Freeman’s COVID-19 C-Zone unit; there were five COVID-19 cases in Jasper County and five more in Newton County, with two additional cases reported in McDonald County. At that time, one area death had been recorded: a woman in her 40s from Crawford County in Southeast Kansas.
The moment Lea woke from the coma, he wanted to call his wife.
“The nurse called me and she said, ‘He’s awake; he wants to talk to you,’” LaVetta Lea said. “All I could hear from him was a moan, but I knew he was trying to talk to me. It wasn’t pain; he was just trying to communicate. I knew he was (going to make it). (That time) was really tough because they kept telling us pretty much all along that he wouldn’t make it because he’s a heart patient. They said with all of that going on, the odds were not in his favor.”
Wallace Lea was weak at first; when his wife peered through a window at him later that day, a nurse had to lift up his arm and wave for him. But other than the grim moment in the hospital when he learned that two of his loved ones he’d spent time with in Mississippi had died from the coronavirus, his recovery was quick.
I helped that Lea, an avid golfer, viewed the outdoor game as a constant motivator.
“The week I was off the ventilator ... I kept telling the nurses, ‘Look, I’ve got a golf tournament scheduled in April. I’ve got to get out of here; I’ve got to get some practice in before then,’” he said, pausing as he recalled the memory. “I didn’t know how bad off I was at the time.”
Lea was released from the hospital on Wednesday, May 6, after a 45-day stay. By now, he’d become quite a celebrity at the hospital, with Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman’s COVID-19 unit, praising his strength and willpower at the time: “The reason why he got out of here was because he was in fantastic shape.”
“I was ready to go,” Lea said of that day when Freeman employees lined the hallways and cheered as he left the hospital under his own power. “Dr. McNab told me over and over again how strong I was. Of course, the people at Freeman — the nurses and doctors, Dr. McNab, all of them — they did a wonderful job, but there’s where the real strength came from,” he said, pointing to his wife with tears in his eyes.
Lea played his first game of golf in July. But the fact that the world is still struggling with COVID-19 a year later “just tells you how ferocious the virus is, and how difficult it is to get it under control,” he said. “It’s been a tough year.”
Self-imposed exile
Michael Gregory was one of the first residents to begin consistently wearing a mask last year — the rare times he ventured outside his Joplin home, that is.
With the exception of once-a-week shopping trips to nearby markets, the retired general director of Heartland Opera Theatre purposely stayed inside his home long before Joplin officials initiated a stay-at-home order on April 6.
“I didn’t want to take any chances,” said Gregory, whose self-imposed quarantine began on March 21, 2020. “When the experts tell me to stay home as my No. 1 way of not risking infection, I’m going to do it.”
During his pandemic-forced isolation, Gregory posted to his Facebook page numerous pictures and observations about life. Not surprisingly, his cats played important roles in these posts — on Day 24, for example, he wrote about the growing love affair between his cat Charlotte and the Alexa speaker.
What Gregory didn’t know at this time last year, and only discovered months later, is that he might actually have had COVID-19 during the time he spent quarantined inside his home. Several tests proved negative, though his doctor was positive he had it, he said.
He believes he contracted the virus during the last public opera singing event he participated in before the national lockdown went into effect. “We had people all over the country singing and performing opera, singing inches from each other’s faces,” he said.
In the end, his decision to self-quarantine might have spared others from being exposed to the virus.
In 2020, Gregory also lost both of his sisters, one of whom died from complications due to COVID-19. Because of ongoing restrictions regarding public gatherings, he and his family have yet to hold a proper memorial service for her.
“It was just a really hard year, and I’ve got some COVID fatigue, but not to the point to where I’m going to start doing dangerous stuff,” he said.
The 65-year-old recently received his second booster vaccination shot, so he feels safer now than he has since COVID-19 first surfaced more than a year ago.
“I really look forward to having a family dinner in a restaurant or going out someplace and eating with somebody that I feel perfectly comfortable in a restaurant,” he said.
Or a coffee shop. Around this time last year, he said he would be first in line at a Joplin coffee shop when the situation became safer. He’s now planning to go out and do just that.
“I can’t wait,” he said.
Hesitancy and hope
After months of a pandemic in which cases and deaths surged, hope began to emerge in late 2020 as the first COVID-19 vaccines received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Today, three vaccines — the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — are being administered across the country.
In Missouri, the shots went first to nursing home residents and staff and front-line health care workers, all of whom were considered the most at risk. A second group of people including first responders and other public safety workers became eligible after a few more weeks.
When a new group of Missourians — teachers, child care employees and other “critical infrastructure” workers — became eligible for the vaccine last week, some of the first in line were Chip and Jill Spencer.
When COVID-19 forced most Americans a year ago to learn a new way of life — washing hands, social distancing, masking outdoors — the Webb City couple was already living that life.
Jill Spencer has multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with 25 years ago. Long before COVID-19, she learned to take precautions to ensure she isn’t exposed to illnesses such as the common cold or seasonal flu — both of which can trigger her disease in horrific ways.
When COVID-19 appeared, “our new normal became a lot of other people’s new normal,” Chip Spencer said.
With the pandemic, the couple strengthened their daily precautions, including boosting their hygiene procedures and limiting exposure to the outside world. Jill Spencer rarely ventured outside. Chip Spencer assumed grocery shopping duties and still takes off his clothes and immediately showers each time he comes home from work or the store. “Work safely all the time” has become his mantra over the past 12 months.
While standing in line for her shot on Monday, Jill Spencer admitted she was hesitant at first about signing up for the vaccine, worried about possible complications the shots might trigger because of her multiple sclerosis. Her neurologist told her to “definitely” get it, as did her husband.
For now, the initial shot will serve as “another layer of protection,” Jill Spencer said. Once they each receive the second booster shot in April, some of those protective layers carefully put into place 12 months ago will be scaled back or erased altogether.
“I just want to do what I need to do to protect myself,” she said. “It’s been a long wait.”
Light at the end?
Since Missouri’s first COVID-19 case was identified on March 7, 2020, health departments across the state braced for the worst. The pandemic represented the most dangerous threat to public health since the flu epidemic of 1918.
“It’s definitely had its challenges,” said Joplin Health Department Director Ryan Talken, referring to the past 12 months. “It was a hectic year, a busy year, and we’re still not out of the woods completely; we still have case investigations going on as well as the vaccination clinics. and it’s not just us — it’s everybody across the city and the country that have been impacted.”
Unlike a natural disaster like a tornado, the pandemic wasn’t a single “one and done” event. Instead, the coronavirus represented a constantly shifting menace to the entire country, urban and rural, Talken said. Like nothing before, it had health officials trying desperately to play catch-up.
“We were just so busy with a constantly evolving situation,” he said, “so there was always this learning curve to deal with. If the situation had remained static, things might have been a bit different.”
COVID-19 first hit big cities that had large influxes of international travelers. When all public health efforts went into stamping out the virus, it slipped into the more rural areas of the country, sickening millions more. When one spike would slowly subside, another would promptly flare up.
Local health departments took a similar roller coaster ride. Early in the pandemic, they focused on dealing with sick people and trying to educate the public on what they could do to help slow the spread. Later, it was organizing COVID-19 testing for thousands of people in the Joplin area and conducting diligent contact tracing. Now, “we’re pouring a lot of energy and effort into the vaccination process,” Talken said.
“We’re definitely in a lot better place now. I can feel it and I think everybody else can as well — the big ‘but’ is that we’re still not out of the woods yet. There are still individuals in the hospitals, not just here but across the country. We’re still watching the situation closely,” he said.
Jasper County saw its first COVID-19 case in mid-March 2020, said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department. The county reported its 153rd death Thursday morning.
Since that first case, “we’ve seen three different distinct peaks over the past year; the worst one is just now petering out now,” he said. “That’s a relief, along with the fact that we’re getting more and more people vaccinated. I do see the light at the end of the tunnel at this point. As more and more people get vaccinated, I think (things) will get better and better.”
He said that “as part of our emergency preparedness planning, we deal with a lot of emergency situations, and certainly one of them that has always scared (us), or has been at the back of public health care minds, has been pandemics.”
Most of the time over the past nine months, he continued, “pretty much all of our staff have felt like they’re trying to sip from a fire hose at full blast. It’s a lot more uplifting to be preventing something from happening than trying to catch up to something.”
