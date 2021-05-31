Missouri 599,536 | 9,856
Kansas 313,997 | 5,076
Oklahoma 452,288 | 7,291
Arkansas 341,351 | 5,833
--
U.S. 34.1 million | 609,767
International 171.3 million | 3.56 million
--
Jasper County 9,459| 156
Newton County 5,544 | 90
City of Joplin 6,211 | 130
Barry County 3,170| 59
Barton County 1,015 | 14
Lawrence County 3,532 | 101
McDonald County 2,664 | 36
--
Crawford County 4,751 | 83
Cherokee County 2,491 | 52
--
Ottawa County 3,924 | 69
Delaware County 4,661 | 94
