LAMAR, Mo. — A longtime nursing leader in rural health care, Heidi Clark, has accepted the position of chief nursing officer at Cox Barton County Hospital.
“I am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve in this leadership role because Cox Barton County is a special place to work and receive care,” said Clark, who has served in the position on an interim basis since December. “We are so fortunate to have quality, accessible, award-winning health care right here in our community. I am committed to nursing excellence and providing the best experience for our patients.”
Clark, who has been employed with CoxHealth for 17 years, began her career as a house supervisor at Cox Monett Hospital. In 2013, she accepted an interim role as nurse manager of the emergency department, serving in this position for only a year before accepting the role on a permanent basis.
“Since arriving to Cox Barton, Heidi has played an integral role in aligning resources with our health system, establishing new nursing rotations with areas colleges, and developing a successful nursing recruitment program,” said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton County Hospital, in a release. “Heidi is a transformational leader who brings a wealth of knowledge to our team. We are very excited with her decision to remain here at our hospital.”
Clark’s commitment to nursing excellence and passion for quality care in a rural hospital setting, helped lead Cox Monett through many successful quality and patient initiatives, Wyatt said. She is also credited with developing relationships leading to high employee engagement throughout her departments and building a culture of excellence.
Additional responsibilities in Clark’s new role will include administration, management and implementation of nursing standards and policies.
