CoxHealth is instituting a higher level of visitor restriction due to COVID-19.
Visitors will be asked to enter hospitals and clinics at designated locations, where a fever and symptom check will occur. All emergency departments and urgent care facilities will remain open.
At Cox Monett, visitors should use the north entrance, which is open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
At Cox Barton County, visitors should use the front entrance, which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
The emergency entrances at both locations are open continuously.
