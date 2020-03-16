CoxHealth has increased visitor restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the region. Effective immediately:
• Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into any CoxHealth hospital.
• No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.
No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CoxHealth sites. This age restriction includes all CoxHealth hospitals and clinics.
CoxHealth has operations in Monett and Lamar, as well as Springfield and Branson.
