LAMAR, Mo. — Registered nurses will have the chance to learn more about opportunities at Cox Barton County Hospital at a virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
CoxHealth recruiters will be available to speak with nurses about opportunities at the hospital and the health system.
Participants can log on from anywhere with an internet connection, and chats are text-based and timed, allowing participants to quickly meet staff, exchange contact information and get their questions answered.
Details: coxhealth.com.
