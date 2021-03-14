Heavy rains and a fast-rising creek over the weekend caught at least two McDonald County residents by surprise, forcing a rescue by authorities.
Flooding remains a threat throughout the area through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after 4 to 6 inches of rainfall fell on parts of the region Friday and Saturday, with another 1 to 2 inches forecast for Sunday afternoon and night.
“We have a flood watch up until 7 a.m. Monday across Southwest Missouri, and we’ve got some flood warnings out until about 12:45 p.m. Monday afternoon,” said Justin Titus, meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield. “People need to turn around if they encounter flooded roadways. Looking back on that rescue in McDonald County, it’s a good time to think about alternate routes as we go through spring flood season.”
Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County emergency management director, said he believes the two men caught up in floodwaters Saturday morning on Buffalo Creek in western McDonald County were caught off-guard by the water.
“It was before dawn and that area is low, so I think these guys were actually surprised and drove into the water on accident,” Sweeten said. “They didn’t drive into it thinking it was covered. It’s kind of a dip, then you come up on the bridge.”
Sweeten said the incident happened about 6:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 43 where it crosses Buffalo Creek south of the Tiff City junction near the Oklahoma state line.
EMS accounts stated the motorists suddenly came upon water running over Highway 43 where it was not expected.
“Both vehicles were swept off and floated down stream,” according to an EMS Facebook post. “Thank goodness both victims were able to exit their vehicles. One got on top of his truck next to a tree and the other (was) clinging onto a tree with his vehicle submerged under him.”
The post said sheriff's deputies used a water jet propulsion boat to rescue one of the men, but the engine sucked in debris and stalled, forcing those rescuers to tie off to a tree.
“We tied to a tree down stream from the (second) victim in case he went into the water; we were in a good position to get him,” the post said. State troopers then arrived, secured the man and transported him to safety. They then secured the other man and took him to high ground. The engine kept clogging with debris. "We were finally able to get it to a bluff area and secure it,” the post said.
The Tiff City Fire Department then found a neighbor, and together they got to the sheriff’s department boat through a field.
Sweeten said first responders were called to a second water rescue involving two people later Saturday along the Elk River in the Ginger Blue area. No one was injured, but details of that rescue were not available Sunday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s online Traveler Information Map showed a number of area roads closed by flooding Sunday afternoon.
Titus, with the National Weather Service, said that condition will likely persist through Monday morning, with rivers receding Monday and Tuesday.
Titus said another storm system is expected to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. While it is not expected to bring as much rainfall, it could cause flooding because the ground will be saturated from weekend rainfall.
“It’s time to plan for alternate routes," he said. "Don’t drive on flooded roadways, and keep yourself safe. We had a couple of weeks of not having a whole lot of rainfall, and that definitely helped this weekend. The ground’s pretty wet now, and there will probably be some flood threat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.