An ongoing study of Lone Elm Creek in Joplin could help clean up and restore other creeks in the region that hold heavy metals from the lead and zinc mining era.
Lone Elm Creek flows along parts of Lone Elm Road on the west side of Joplin and drains into Turkey Creek. It is contaminated with toxic levels of heavy metals and at times turns bright orange as a result.
University of Missouri doctoral researcher Jessica Wilson has been conducting research on the creek since June 2019. Her research is through the MU Limnology Lab led by assistant professor Alba Argerich.
The research includes measuring the production and consumption of oxygen in the stream and an assessment of animals living in the stream as well as looking at nutrient cycling, which measures how far nitrogen and phosphorus can travel in the stream before being used or falling into the sediment. These measurements all indicate stream health.
Wilson says the goal of her research is to get a better understanding of how a distressed stream functions.
"We’ve got heavy metal contamination, and it’s also an urban stream in the middle of suburbia," Wilson said.
According to Wilson, the contamination is due to years of exposure to legacy mining, including runoff from chat piles, smelting and contaminated water resurfacing from a flooded mine shaft.
Wilson is measuring the health of the stream both upstream and downstream of the mine and is finding that the “entire stream is contaminated with elevated levels of cadmium, zinc, lead and iron.”
She hopes to identify best practices for restoration and cleanup efforts. Once she understands the baseline of the stream, Wilson hopes to “use this stream in particular as a pilot study and as a model for the rest of the streams in what was the Tri-State Mining District.”
Scott Hamilton, a biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, has been working with Wilson to identify the best restoration strategies.
Excess iron in the water of Lone Elm Creek makes it nearly impossible to restore the water through filtration, so Hamilton is looking toward chemical treatment by adjusting the pH level of the water.
Hamilton said he is less worried about the high levels of iron in the water because it is not toxic, but it makes cleaning up the stream more difficult.
“You can have a thousand times more iron than cadmium and still be OK for water quality standards," he added.
Hamilton said: “The contamination is ongoing so that limits some of the restoration we can do because the contamination continues to flow from some of these old mines and the mine waste still in the landscape.”
Wilson says the levels of lead contamination in Lone Elm Creek are not high enough to raise concern for the health effects of lead poisoning.
For Hamilton, it is largely an environmental and wildlife concern. “There is not a reason for concern if the people are not using that water for consumption,” he said.
Wilson recommended those in the vicinity of the creek get their yards tested for heavy metals before planting food for consumption.
