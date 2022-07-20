A Wheaton resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 97, about 2 miles from Fairview in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Driver Annally B. Vang, 39, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.

The other driver, Sang Peng, 33, of St. Louis, was not injured.

The patrol reported that Peng's northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the Vang vehicle head-on.

